Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84, Yahoo Finance reports. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDM. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

