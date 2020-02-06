Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-2.00 for the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

PDM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

