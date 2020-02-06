Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

