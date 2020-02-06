Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PCI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. 380,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,071. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

