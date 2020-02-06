PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on March 2nd

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

PKO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. 64,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 3,000 shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,440.00.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

