Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,987 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.57. 4,426,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,412. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $269.47 and a one year high of $335.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

