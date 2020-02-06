Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 62 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.67.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $438.97. The company had a trading volume of 832,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $439.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

