Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.43% of Lazard worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 41,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,797. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.70. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

