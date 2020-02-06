Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 89,100 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the period. Trimble comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Trimble worth $44,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,991,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,574,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,400,000 after buying an additional 602,351 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after buying an additional 4,269,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,166.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after buying an additional 1,170,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $83,087.70. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,942.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,715 shares of company stock worth $827,336. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 729,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

