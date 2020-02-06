Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,453 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,422,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,395 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.