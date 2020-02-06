Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,218,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,058,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

