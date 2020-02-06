Piper Sandler Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LITE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Lumentum has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $89.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,285,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,648 shares of company stock worth $6,172,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

