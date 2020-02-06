Piper Sandler Comments on Houlihan Lokey Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,300,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,480,290. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

