Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.173-3.253 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Pitney Bowes also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,932. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $698.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The firm had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 16,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,441.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

