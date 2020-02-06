Pivotal Research Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $21.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

NYSE UAA opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

