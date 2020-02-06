PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $648,271.00 and approximately $256,465.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,618.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.62 or 0.04589699 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00709941 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,482 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.