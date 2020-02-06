Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Plains All American Pipeline also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.66-1.66 EPS.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. 8,062,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,887. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.