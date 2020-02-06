Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.66-1.66 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.66 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 2,621,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,175. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

