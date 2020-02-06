Plancorp LLC Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

