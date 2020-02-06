Plancorp LLC Takes $200,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,226. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

