Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,634 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novartis by 102.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 274,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1,256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,273,000 after acquiring an additional 124,154 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.67. 107,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,939. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $220.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

