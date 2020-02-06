PlayChip (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0004

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $1,129.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00037300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.07 or 0.06028679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00128603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036371 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010573 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

