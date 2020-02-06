Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLXS. ValuEngine cut Plexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price objective on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.80. 128,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,808. Plexus has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $676,741.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,229.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $299,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,884.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,463 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 112.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,272,000 after acquiring an additional 575,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at $10,217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,267,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

