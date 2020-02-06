POA Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, POA has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $151,327.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and IDEX.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Bibox, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

