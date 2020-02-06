Points International (TSE:PTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.88

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.88 and last traded at C$22.82, with a volume of 1048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $297.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.38 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Points International news, Director David L. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Points International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.86 per share, with a total value of C$99,316.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$308,358.80. Also, Director Christopher Barnard purchased 2,500 shares of Points International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,100.55.

About Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

