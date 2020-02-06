Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after purchasing an additional 196,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 130,063 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.51. 256,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

Several analysts recently commented on POR shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.