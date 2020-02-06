Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,006. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $477.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

POWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Powell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.