Power Ledger Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.48 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Gate.io and Radar Relay. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.03038282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00210538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00132048 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, DigiFinex, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Bittrex, Huobi, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, Upbit, Cryptopia, ABCC, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Bitbns and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

