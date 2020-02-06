Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of HYG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,273,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,773,389. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

