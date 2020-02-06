Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,559,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,647,520. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 164.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

