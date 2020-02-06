Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,529 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,310,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,137,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 637,302 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,878,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 499,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.15. 4,409,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,198. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

