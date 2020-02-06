Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,437 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $44.95. 2,572,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,280. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

