Primecoin (XPM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,369.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Poloniex, CoinEgg and BX Thailand. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $9,369.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 603.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,599,798 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Poloniex, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

