Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,589 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.77. 430,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $170.50.

