Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $120.76. 1,120,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $103.72 and a one year high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

