Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. 6,974,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,375,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

