Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Conning Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,208. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.24.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

