Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,138 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 138,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,915. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

