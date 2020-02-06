Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 750 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MSA Safety by 54.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 36,048 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MSA shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

MSA stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.71. The company had a trading volume of 192,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,737. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $141.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

