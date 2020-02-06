Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,944. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

