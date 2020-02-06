Private Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,022 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,463,512 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.