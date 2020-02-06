Private Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Private Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,692 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,160,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 429,011 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 454,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,659 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 127,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

MOBL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 402,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. Mobileiron Inc has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $538.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

