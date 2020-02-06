Private Advisors LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 716.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 486,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Organogenesis by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Organogenesis by 134.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,753. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.09.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

