Private Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,585.65.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $24.97 on Thursday, hitting $1,473.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,749. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $998.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,411.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,283.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

