Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,774,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,609,000 after purchasing an additional 328,326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,328,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.88. 105,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

