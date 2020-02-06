ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $59.76, approximately 6,281 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 32,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 4.33% of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

