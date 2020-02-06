ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Trading 5.2% Higher

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $62.54, 241,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 134,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1,701.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.