ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.89 and last traded at $83.21, 14,866 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 137,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 6,144.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.