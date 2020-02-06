ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $17.90

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $17.90. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 363,531 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

