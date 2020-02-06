ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Shares Down 2.9%

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.31, 762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

In other ProShares UltraShort Financials news, insider Arthur Wayne 4,675,237 shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 511.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.40% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Financials

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

